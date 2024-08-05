Dinah Washington/Kenny Dorham + Luis Russell, Charlie Haden, Marcus Roberts & Jimmy Witherspoon FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives!

Monday 8.5.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature – celebrating centennial birthdays of popular singer Dinah Washington and hard bop trumpet master Kenny Dorham. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from Zaccai Curtis and is a celebration of the early sound of Latin Jazz. We’ll also mark birthdays of Brazilian percussionist Airto (with Return to Forever), multi-instrumentalist Jeff Coffin (with a new release), and drummer, composer, and musical director for Louis Armstrong, Luis Russell (featured in a special in hour two, and in a song he wrote performed by his daughter Catherine Russell).

Tuesday 8.6.24

SPECIAL: Night Train remembers legendary bassist Charlie Haden on his birthday with a special tribute show highlighting music from throughout the great jazz bassist’s career- from his days as the two-year old yodeling Cowboy Charlie in his family’s band, to his groundbreaking work with Ornette Coleman, his own groups – including Quartet West and the Liberation Music Orchestra - and collaborations with some of the greats of 20thcentury jazz, including Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Art Pepper, Hank Jones, Chet Baker, Abbey Lincoln, and Michael Brecker.

Wednesday 8.7.24

Night Train marks birthdays of multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk and pianist Marcus Roberts (featured in a concert special from the Savannah Music Festival in hour two of the show); continues the August Feature with centennial birthday artists Dinah Washington (doing a Louis Jordan favorite) and Kenny Dorham (with an artist he mentored, Joe Henderson); and showcases new music from Latin jazz pianist Zaccai Curtis (our Featured New Release of the Week), veteran drummer Louis Hayes, multi-instrumentalist John Lee, and violinist and singer Andrew Bird. Plus a tip of the hat to pianist and composer Ray Bryant.

Thursday 8.8.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we’ll hear Aretha’s tribute to August Featured Artist, Dinah Washington. We’ve got new tribute albums to Duke Ellington (from the Planet D Nonet), soul jazz organists (by Matthew Whitaker), Charlie Parker (as Ken Peplowski unearths arrangements for what was planned as Bird’s second album with strings), and early Latin jazz (our Featured New Release of the Week from Zaccai Curtis). And on our birthday list for tonight are saxophonist, composer and arranger Benny Carter, band leader Lucky Millinder (with Sister Rosetta Tharpe), and bluesy vocalist Jimmy Witherspoon (featured in a special in hour two of the show).