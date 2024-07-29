Al DiMeola + David Sanborn, Uncommon Instruments & A Night (Train) at the Movies FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited

Monday 7.29.24

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarists Joe Beck and electric guitar pioneer Charlie Christian, highlights music from albums by Clark Terry and Brad Mehldau recorded on this date, showcases an Ellington classic on Louis Hayes’ new album (our Featured New Release of the Week), and continues the July Al Di Meola Feature with music he did with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia – and we’ll hear a Savannah Music Festival concert special with Paco in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 7.30.24

SPECIAL : Tonight on the Night Train, for his birthday, we remember David Sanborn, who passed away this past May. The Grammy-winning alto saxophonist was a much in demand session player who worked with a who's who of rock, pop, blues and jazz artists in a career that spanned over five and half decades. Night Train will highlight the jazz side of his work, with music from his albums as a leader, along with guest appearances he made with the Butterfield Blues Band (among his first appearances on record), John Scofield, Steve Khan, Eddie Palmieri, and more.

Wednesday 7.31.24

SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day, focusing on some uncommon instruments in jazz. We’ll hear harpist Carol Robbins, jazz harmonica from Howard Levy (of the Flecktones), and oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil.

Then in hour two of the program, it’s a Weird Jazz Instruments special that explores the stories and sounds of unconventional jazz instruments. We’ll hear a conversation with jazz tuba pioneer Howard Johnson, the banjo in early jazz, the progress of the flute from the margins to the jazz mainstream, and the life and music of the distinctive jazz bagpiper, Rufus Harley.

Thursday 8.1.24

Night Train goes to the movies tonight! We’ll hear great jazz versions of songs that appeared in films like The Wizard of Oz, I Want to Live, The Pink Panther, Alfie, A Touch of Evil, and Top Hat, to name a few. We’ll also hear music dedicated to filmmakers (Enrico Pieranunzi’s tribute to Fellini) and film composers (pianist and composer Jordan Seigel celebrating the styles of master film composers). Also on tap: classics from Pharoah Sanders, McCoy Tyner, and John Coltrane.