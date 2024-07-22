Al DiMeola 70th, Jazz Trombones, Charles McPherson & Johnny Hodges FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn

Monday 7.22.24

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate the birthday of our July Featured Artist, Al Di Meola. We’ll hear music from his earliest solo albums to a new release out later this week, along with his career-starting appearance as part of Return to Forever, and in trio settings with Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and with Stanley Clarke and Jean-Luc Ponty.

Then in hour two, it’s a jazz meets classical guitar special. We’ll hear DiMeola with classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco. We’ll also hear Chick Corea (also with Barrueco) and John McLauglin – both of whom worked with Di Meola, among the artists featured in the special. And along with the music, there are interviews with both Barrueco and McLaughlin.

Tuesday 7.23.24

This time on the Night Train, we showcase legendary and contemporary trombonists. We’ll hear music from Kai Winding along with the legendary J.J. Johnson, Curtis Fuller, Rob McConnell, Michael Dease (with a trombone lineup), Conrad Herwig (from his Latin Side projects), and the Crescent City’s Delfeayo Marsalis. We’ll also hear a classic from Eddie Harris, vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, saxophonist Idit Shner (with the Zimbabwean-inspired Mhondoro project), and Deanna Witkowski (with a tribute to Mary Lou Williams).

Wednesday 7.24.24

Tonight on the Night Train we’ll mark birthdays of trumpeters Jon Faddis and Etienne Charles (with his impressive new Creole Orchestra release), pianist and jazz educator Dr. Billy Taylor, and veteran alto saxophonist Charles McPherson (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear July Featured Artist Al Di Meola, and our Featured New Release of the Week, Brian Landrus Plays Ellington and Strayhorn.

Thursday 7.25.24

Night Train marks the birthday of saxophonist Johnny Hodges, famed for his role in the Ellington Orchestra. We’ll hear him with Ellington in hour one and in a special in hour two. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from Brian Landrus playing the music of Ellington and Strayhorn. Other birthdays today include vocalese star Annie Ross (with Lambert, Hendricks and Ross) and drummer Brian Blade (with Joshua Redman), and there’s more music from July Featured Artist Al Di Meola.