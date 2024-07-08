DiMeola/RTF/Fusion + Louis Jordan, Alto Sax, Bela Fleck & Remembering Papa John DeFrancesco FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Jihee Heo - Flow

Monday 7.8.24

Night Train kicks off the week with a Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Jihee Heo. We’ll also hear new music from Randy Weinstein (with a harmonic salute to Monk), Brother Jack McDuff (with previously unreleased live performances) and the WJ3 All Stars (with a set of favorite standards). This week we also pay tribute to organist Papa John DeFrancesco, who passed away at the end of June, - this time with music he did with son Joey DeFrancesco. Plus Ellington at Newport on this date in 1956, and a birthday salute to jump blues great Louis Jordan.

Tuesday 7.9.24

Night Train showcases classic and contemporary alto sax players tonight – including the great Charlie Parker and a tribute to him from Lee Konitz, as well as selections from Johnny Hodges, Cannonball Adderley, Phil Woods, Kenny Garrett, Richie Cole, Hank Crawford, and Steve Slagle. Also on tap, vocalists Joe Williams, Abbey Lincoln and Ernestine Anderson, organist Joey DeFrancesco, and the Afro Bop Alliance Big Band.

Wednesday 7.10.24

Throughout July, Night celebrates the 70th birthday of jazz fusion guitar master Al DiMeola – this time with music he did at the start of his career with Return to Forever. We also continue our week-long salute to the late Papa John DeFrancesco and to highlight music from Jihee Heo’s Flow (our Featured New Release of the Week). We mark birthdays of bassist Major Holley (with Kenny Burrell), hard bop trumpeter Lee Morgan, and banjo man Bela Fleck (from a new release of music he did with Chick Corea in hour one and in a concert special in hour two with the original Flecktones).

Thursday 7.11.24

Night Train highlights new music from violinist and vocalist Andrew Bird (with a set of standards), saxophonist Tim Lin (in a tribute to Charlie Parker) John Ellis (with jazz Carmen), the all-star One for All lineup, and pianist Jihee Heo (our Featured New Release of the Week). We’ll hear July Featured Artist Al DiMeola with his World Sinfonia lineup, John Coltrane with music he recorded on this date in 1958, the late Papa John DeFrancesco (as a special guest with son Joey DeFrancesco), and Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stanko (as we remember him for his birthday with a special in hour two of the show).