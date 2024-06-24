Caribbean Jazz + Great American Song Book, Classic Albums, Reggie Workman & Bill Summers FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Something Else! – Soul Jazz

Monday 6.24.24

Night Train highlights standards from such Great American songbook masters as Harold Arlen, Jerome Kern and Hoagy Carmichael tonight. Among the performers featured are Red Garland, Peggy Lee, Kandace Springs, Houston Person, Erroll Garner, and Bill Frisell.

Tuesday 6.25.24

Night Train highlights music from four classic albums recorded on this date - Dave Brubeck’s Time Out, Wes Montgomery’s Full House, Bill Evan’s Waltz for Debby, and the Modern Jazz Quartet’s Django. Plus our Featured New Release of the Week – Soul Jazz from the Something Else all-star lineup, and birthday artists Johnny Smith, Joe Chambers, and Joey Alexander.

Wednesday 6.26.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from our Featured New Release of the Week – Soul Jazz by the Something Else all-star lineup. We continue the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature with Afro-Cuban jazz from Conrad Herwig, Haitian jazz from Jacques Schwarz-Bart, and a concert special in hour two with musicians from Cuba. And we mark birthdays of legendary bassist Reggie Workman (with John Coltrane and Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers) and drummer Joey Baron, and highlight new music from the Yes! Trio and Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra.

Thursday 6.27.24

Night Train marks the birthday of New Orleans percussionist Bill Summers with music he did with Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, and Cachao. We’ll hear more music from our Featured New Release of the Week from the Something Else jazz supergroup’s Soul Jazz album. And, in conjunction with our June Caribbean American Heritage Month Feature, we have a Savannah Music Festival concert featuring vocalist, visual artists and genius grant recipient Cecile McLorin Salvant in hour two of the show.