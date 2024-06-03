THIS WEEK: Caribbean Jazz + Brazil, Oliver Nelson, Peter Erskine & Monty Alexander FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Randy Weinstein - HarmoniMonk

Monday 6.3.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight Brazilian jazz, including music from Karrin Allyson’s new album A Kiss for Brazil, American bossa pioneer Stan Getz (with Astrud and Joao Gilberto), Jobim classics from singers Stacey Kent and Shirley Horn, pianist Vince Guaraldi with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, a Black Orpheus classic from Cal Tjader, and more. Plus new music from Noah Haidu, Albare, Lisa Hilton, the Affinity Trio, and the Yes! Trio.

Tuesday 6.4.24

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonist Grant Stewart and composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist Oliver Nelson (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Our Featured New Release of the week is Monk music on harmonica (!) from Randy Weinstein. There’s music for our Caribbean Heritage Month Feature from Cuban-born saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera. And we’ll hear music from saxophonist Joshua Redman’s debut album, which was recorded on this date in 1992.

Wednesday 6.5.24

More music from the Caribbean tonight on the Night for the June Feature, this time from Dominican pianist Michel Camilo and (marking his birthday today) Afro-Cuban Jazz trumpeter and percussionist Jerry Gonzalez – along with a Eurostage Caribbean concert in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear more from Randy Weinstein’s HarmoniMonk album, our Featured New Release of the Week. And we mark the birthday of drummer Peter Erskine with music from his latest album – a tribute to Leonard Bernstein – and from one of several projects he did with John Abercrombie and Marc Johnson.

Thursday 6.6.24

Monty Alexander was born on D-Day and he marks both occasions with a new album called D-Day. We’ll also hear him with his Ivory and Steel lineup, which draws on both Jamaican and Trinidadian influences, for our June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature. We’ll also mark the birthday of big band leader Jimmie Lunceford (featured in a special in hour two of the show), hear music from albums recorded on this date by both Miles Davis and Wes Montgomery, and check out more from our Featured New Release of the Week, HarmoniMonk from harmonica player Randy Weinstein.