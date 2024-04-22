Centennial Birthdays + Birth of the Cool, West Coast Jazz, Joe Henderson & Hard Bop Tenor FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird

Monday 4.22.24

SPECIAL: On this date in 1949, Miles Davis and friends went into the studio for one of three sessions that would result in the groundbreaking Birth of the Cool album. A two-hour special tonight looks at the creation of that release, as well as the wider ‘cool jazz’ movement, and some of the key players who helped to create the sound. We’ll hear music from Miles Davis, Chet Baker, April featured artist Shorty Rogers, Paul Desmond, Gerry Mulligan and more.

Tuesday 4.23.24

SPECIAL: Throughout April Night Train has been celebrating centennial birthdays of Teddy Edwards and Shorty Rogers, two key figures of the West Coast jazz scene. In this special edition of the show, we’ll delve a bit deeper into West Coast Jazz with music from Edwards, as well as Shelly Manne (from his classic Peter Gunn album), Chet Baker, Art Pepper, Paul Desmond, Charlie Haden (with his Quartet West lineup), Benny Carter, and more.

Wednesday 4.24.24

Night Train marks birthdays of two master tenor players – Joe Henderson (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and Johnny Griffin. We’ll also hear tenor man (and April featured artist) Teddy Edwards, Lee Morgan’s “Sidewinder” (just inducted into the National Recording Registry), the classic Bill Evans/Jim Hall Undercurrent album (recorded on this date in 1962), and our Featured New Release of the Week from Ken Peplowski, Unheard Bird, with arrangements Charlie Parker had made for a second strings project but never recorded.

Thursday 4.25.24

Night Train continues the April Centennial Birthdays feature with more music from Shorty Rogers (with a later edition of the Lighthouse Allstars) and Teddy Edwards (in an hour two special showcasing the hard bop tenor). We’ll also mark birthdays of the legendary Ella Fitzgerald and drummer Carl Allen, hear more from the Featured New Release of the Week (Unheard Bird from Ken Peplowski), and check out the latest from the Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet and the Reid Hoyson Project.