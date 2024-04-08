Remembering Joey DeFrancesco & Albert ‘Tootie’ Heath + April Centennials, Yip Harburg & Reuben Wilson FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Charles Lloyd – The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow

Monday 4.8.24

Night Train marks birthdays of one of the greats of jazz singing, Carmen McRae, and lyricist (of Wizard of Oz fame) Yip Harburg (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We continue the April Centennials Feature with music this time from Blossom Dearie and Teddy Edwards. And the Featured New Release of The Week comes from Charles Lloyd, with The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow.

Tuesday 4.9.24

It’s the birthday today of soul jazz organist Reuben Wilson and drummer Steve Gadd (heard this time with three different guitarists – Steve Khan, Al DiMeola, and George Benson). Plus more from the Featured New Release of the Week from tenor sax veteran Charles Lloyd, and a special with April Featured Artist Blossom Dearie in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 4.10.24

SPECIAL: A special edition of the Night Train as we remember Joey DeFrancesco - the acclaimed organist who almost single-handedly revived the organ in jazz, released over 30 albums under his own name and made scores of guest appearances. In hour one, we’ll hear DeFrancesco as a leader, as a guest with Poncho Sanchez, on a Grammy-winning album as part of the Christian McBride Big Band, in a tribute to John Coltrane with John McLaughlin and Elvin Jones, and with his dad “Papa” John DeFrancesco. Then in hour two, it’s a special featuring an interview and performance with DeFrancesco.

Thursday 4.11.24

SPECIAL: This time on the Night Train, a special edition of the show, as we pay tribute to Albert ‘Tootie’ Heath who passed away earlier this month. The veteran drummer played with a who’s who of jazz greats, worked as a leader, and appeared along with his talented brothers – just a few of the many accomplishments in a career that spanned some six decades. We’ll hear him as a leader (including on his final album), with the Heath Brothers, and alongside John Coltrane, Benny Golson, Nina Simone, Wes Montgomery, Billy Taylor, and Lee Morgan in hour one. Then in hour two, it’s two ArtWorks specials with music and conversation with Albert and Jimmy Heath, both of whom were honored as NEA Jazz Masters.

