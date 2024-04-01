Three Jazz Centennials + Gil Scott-Heron, Larry Coryell, Scott LaFaro & Hugh Masekela FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Snorre Kirk – Top Dog

Monday 4.1.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature, celebrating three jazz centennial birthdays. For this show, we’ll hear music from vocalist and pianist Blossom Dearie. Our featured new release for the week comes from quirky drummer Snorre Kirk. We mark birthdays of pianist and composer Duke Jordan and jazz poet Gil Scott-Heron (featured in a special in hour two). And we hear the latest releases from guitarist Royce Campbell, bassists Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer, soul jazz organist Caesar Frazier, and pianist and composer Francesco Crosara.

Tuesday 4.2.24

It’s the birthday today of great jazz guitarist Larry Coryell and Night Train celebrates with duo and trio recordings from him in hour one, and a concert special in hour two. There’s music from West Coast saxophonist Teddy Edwards, one of three centennial birthday artists featured this month on the show. New releases come from drummer Snorre Kirk (our Featured New Release of the Week), the John Ellis Quartet (with a reimagined version of Carmen), veteran vocalist and pianist Betty Bryant, and guitarist Peter Hand.

Wednesday 4.3.24

Night Train marks the birthday of famed bassist Scott La Faro with music he did with Bill Evans (including in a special in hour two), a cover of one of his compositions from guitarist Larry Coryell, and with a new tribute album out at the end of the week from bassist Brian Bromberg. It’s the birthday today of soul jazz organist Jimmy McGriff and vocalist Tessa Souter. We also continue our April Triple Centennial Birthdays Feature, this time with music from West Coast composer, arranger, and trumpeter Shorty Rogers. New music comes for our Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Snorre Kirk, saxophonist Diego Rivera, guitarist Julian Lage, and the Hays Street Hart trio.

Thursday 4.4.24

Throughout April, Night Train marks three jazz centennial birthdays. We’ll hear from two of the artists – singer and pianist Blossom Dearie (featured in a special in hour two) and saxophonist Teddy Edwards. We also mark birthdays of South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela, Dominican pianist Michel Camilo, baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan, and singer Allan Harris. And there’s more music from our Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Snorre Kirk.

