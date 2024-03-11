Jazz Singers: Sarah Vaughan, Bobby McFerrin, Al Jarreau, Vanessa Rubin & Great Women Singers of the Past Decade FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep

Monday 3.11.24

Night Train kicks off a new week highlighting vocalists. Tonight, we’ll hear music from March Featured Artist Sarah Vaughan, the Featured New Release of the Week from vocalist Claire Martin, and vocalist Bobby McFerrin (for his birthday today and featured in a concert special in hour two of the show). We also mark birthdays of new tango creator Astor Piazzolla; hear releases recorded on this date by Johnny Smith with Stan Getz, and Freddie Hubbard; and highlight new releases from the Lynne Arriale Trio and Xaver Hellmeier.

Tuesday 3.12.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from March Featured Artist Sarah Vaughan and our Featured New Release of the Week from singer Claire Martin. We also mark birthdays of singer Al Jarreau (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show) and bassist Leon Lee Dorsey (with a series of recent projects he’s done with drummer Mike Clark and guests, including a new album in tribute to jazz piano legend Bill Evans).

Wednesday 3.13.24

In celebration of Women’s History Month and in conjunction with the March Sarah Vaughan Centennial Feature, it’s a two-part special tonight highlighting some of the great female jazz singers who have emerged in the last decade. The special features 20 releases from 15 singers who perform both great standards and inspired originals. Among the artists featured are Tierney Sutton, Catherine Russell, Karrin Allyson, Sara Gazarek, and more.