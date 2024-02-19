Sonny Stitt + Presidents’ Day, Nancy Wilson, Joe Farnsworth & Gospel Jazz FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful!

Monday 2.19.24

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Presidents’ Day – or in this case, Pres’s Day, as we highlight music from Lester “Pres” Young. We’ll hear music from the legendary saxophonist, tributes to him from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt and vocalist Kevin Mahogany, and in an hour two, a special devoted to perhaps his greatest musical partnership – with Billie Holiday. Plus a ‘campaign song’ from Louis Jordan, music from Dizzy Gillespie (who ran for president in 1964), and other related tunes for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Tuesday 2.20.24

Night Train marks birthdays of soul jazz organist Charles Kynard, drummer (and former KU basketball player) Brandon Sanders, and singer Nancy Wilson (featured in a special in hour two of the show); continues with music from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt (in a classic tenor battle with Gene Ammons, and at the Newport Jazz Festival with Oscar Peterson); showcases more from the Featured New Release of the Week from the Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir; and highlights new music from the Affinity Trio, and veteran singer and pianist (and KC native) Betty Bryant.

Wednesday 2.21.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from a classic album recorded on this date by Cannonball Adderley and Bill Evans, and birthday salutes to composer and pianist Tadd Dameron, legendary singer and pianist Nina Simone, cornetist Warren Vache (with string quartet), and drummer Joe Farnsworth (on the Featured New Release of the Week as part of the Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir, as a leader, with Harold Mabern, and in a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two as part of the Eric Alexander Quartet).

Thursday 2.22.24

SPECIAL: Night Train devotes the show to gospel jazz this time. We’ll hear music from our Featured New Release of the Week, the Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir, along with gospel-flavored or inspired music from guitarist Grant Green, vocalist Bobby McFerrin, saxophonist Javon Jackson (with poet Nikki Giovanni), soul jazz organists Hank Marr and Jimmy Smith, Dave Brubeck, and more.