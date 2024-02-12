Sonny Stitt + Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day & Herlin Riley FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT!

Monday 2.12.24

Contemporary Latin Jazz is on the bill tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear selections from one of the Latin Side projects (John Coltrane) from Conrad Herwig, the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Eliane Elias with Chucho Valdes, Poncho Sanchez, guitarists Steve Khan and Juan Carlos Quintero, and pianists Edward Simon and Eliane Elias with Chucho Valdes. We’ll also check out selections from Grammy winner Samara Joy, Joe Fiedler with music from Sesame Street, and some soul jazz courtesy of saxophonist Maceo Parker.

Tuesday 2.13.24

Night Train heads to the Cresent City for a Mardi Gras celebration tonight. In hour one we’ll hear contemporary New Orleans and Mardi Gras selections, including music from Delfeayo Marsalis, Herlin Riley, Astral Project, Nicholas Payton, Louis Armstrong, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a Club McKenzie Mardi Gras Special, featuring rarities from ‘20s New Orleans.

Wednesday 2.14.24

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a show devoted to songs of the heart. Highlights include selections from Chet Baker, Nina Simone, Shirley Horn, Etta James, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, Karrin Allyson (revisiting Coltrane’s Ballads album) and Ella Fitzgerald with Louis Armstrong. It’s also the birthday of saxophonist Maceo Parker (of James Brown’s JB Horns fame) and trombonist Rob McConnell, so the show highlights the romantic side of their work as well.

Thursday 2.15.24

Night Train continues the February Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of saxophonist Sonny Stitt, showcases music from the Featured New Release of the Week – a tribute to Clark Terry from Adam Schroeder and Mark Masters, highlights this year’s Grammy winner Nicole Zuraitis and Grammy nominee Rickie Lee Jones, and celebrates the birthday of New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley, including in a concert performance in hour two of the show.