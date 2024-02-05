THIS WEEK: Sonny Stitt + West Coast Cool, Bob Marley, Eubie Blake & Play Misty FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night

Monday 2.5.24

There’s lots of West Coast sounds tonight on the Night Train, including classic West Coast cool and Central Avenue music, along with artists from the scene today. We’ll hear Chet Baker, Teddy Edwards, Chico Hamilton, Vince Guaraldi, the Lighthouse All-Stars, Brian Andres Trio Latino, and more.

Tuesday 2.6.24

Night Train marks birthdays saxophonist Ernie Krivda, bassist Larry Grenadier (with Hudson and with Charles Lloyd), and reggae legend Bob Marley (with jazz covers of his songs from Charlie Hunter, Eliane Elias and Monty Alexander in hour one, and a Marley Special in hour two of the show). Plus more from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt (with Oscar Peterson) and the Featured New Release of the Week from the Reid Hoyson Project.

(Global Village also features Bob Marley tonight.)

Wednesday 2.7.24

We step into the Way Back Machine tonight for music recorded on this date by John Coltrane (from the Soultrane album) and Hank Mobley (with a cover of a classic from his Soul Station album from our Featured New Release of the Week by the Reid Hoyson Project). We’ll also hear more from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt (one of his classic ‘tenor battles’ with Gene Ammons), mark birthdays of saxophonist King Curtis and pianist Eubie Blake (featured in a special in hour two of the show), and check out new albums from Christie Dashiell, Royce Campbell, and Blue Moods.