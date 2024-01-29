Kansas Day, Max & JJ Wrap Up, Stitt Start, Drummers & Langston Hughes FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion

Monday 1.29.24

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Kansas Day with a special program devoted to Kansas-related artists. We’ll hear Wichita-born Stan Kenton, Kansas natives Karrin Allyson (also a 2024 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee), Charlie Parker and Gary Foster, Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees Count Basie, Big Joe Turner, Pat Metheny and Kevin Mahogany, ‘triple threat’ Jerry Hahn (WSU student and teacher and Hall of Famer), WSU Associate Professor of Guitar William Flynn, and in hour two a special with WSU alum Matt Wilson.

Tuesday 1.30.24

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist (and brother of Wes) Buddy Montgomery, bass and oud player Ahmed Abdul Malik, trumpeter Roy Eldridge, and soul jazz organist Hank Marr. We’ll hear music from our Featured New Release of the week from pianist and composer Francesco Crosara, and from January Featured Artists J.J Johnson (with Ron Carter) and Max Roach (on the recently remastered and reissued classic Jazz at Massey Hall concert, and in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 1.31.24

Tonight on the Night Train, in conjunction with the January Max Roach Feature, we ‘give some of the other drummers some,’ with music from groups led by drummers both legendary and contemporary. We’ll hear Chico Hamilton, Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Elvin Jones, Joe Farnsworth, Yoron Israel, Gerry Gibbs, and Willie Jones III.