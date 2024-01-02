Milt Jackson, Sci Fi Day, Jazz Funk & John McLaughlin FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Best of 2023

Monday 1.1.24

Night Train kicks off the new year with a look back this week at some of our favorite releases of the past year and remembrances of artists who passed away in 2023. We’ll also mark January 1st birthdays of vibes great Milt Jackson, bassist Al McKibbon, and singer Susannah McCorkle, hear some of the jazz side of Leonard Bernstein, and showcase songs for a new year in a special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 1.2.24

SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village to celebrate National Science Fiction Day. We’ll hear sci-fi themed sounds from Sun Ra, Herbie Hancock, Fred Hersch, Lorraine Feather, Christian McBride, and more in hour one, and a Jazz from Outer Space special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 1.3.24

Night Train gets funky tonight with some classic and contemporary jazz funk sounds. We’ll hear from John Scofield with Medeski, Martin & Wood, the Charlie Hunter Trio, Reuben Wilson, Dr. Lonnie Smith, the Songs of Kemet, and more.

Thursday 1.4.24

Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of John McLaughlin, with music from the guitar great as leader in hour one and featured in a special in hour two of the show. We also mark birthdays of veteran sax and flute player Frank Wess, and pianist and hep cat Slim Gaillard, and showcase more favorites of the past year.