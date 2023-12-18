Winter & Holiday Music, Fletcher Henderson & Bobby Timmons FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Monday 12.18.23

With the holiday season here, Night Train kicks off the week with a holiday set from singer Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish, as our Featured New Release of the Week. We’ll also hear holiday music from the Lucy Smith Quartet, check out more from December Featured Artist Bob Dorough, and mark birthdays of bluesy singer and saxophonist Eddie ‘Cleanhead’ Vinson, and influential swing band leader, composer and arranger Fletcher Henderson (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 12.19.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Maurice White (with a jazz reinterpretation of an Earth Wind & Fire classic from Don Braden), New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins (with music from his holiday album, Crazy Cool Christmas), and Bobby Timmons (featured in a special in hour two that highlights music from some of members of classic Jazz Messengers lineups). Our Featured New Release is a holiday album from singer Gregory Porter, and we’ll hear Freddy Cole doing a favorite song written by December Featured Artist Bob Dorough.

Wednesday 12.20.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for two hours of lively holiday concert performances from the annual seasonal favorite series, Joy to the World. In hour one, pianist Bob Thompson and his band perform a mixture of instrumental selections and vocal pieces with special guests, vocalist Zara Bode and trumpeter James Moore. Then in hour two, more fun holiday sounds from Bob and the band with guest vocalist Lena Seikaly.

Thursday 12.21.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the first day of winter. We’ve got a wide array of original and favorite songs of the season to share from Cyrille Aimee, Sting, Al DiMeola, Frank Kimbrough and Dave Stryker in hour one; and Cyrus Chestnut, Pee Wee Ellis (of James Brown Horns fame), the Yellowjackets, the Ted Rosenthal Trio, and Aguanko in hour two of the show.