McCoy Tyner, Bob Dorough Centennial, Violin Day & Clark Terry

Monday 12.11.23

SPECIAL: A special edition of Night Train as we pay tribute to one of the giants of jazz piano, McCoy Tyner, on what would have been his 85th birthday. We’ll hear him as part of the legendary John Coltrane Quartet, as a leader, as a guest with Joe Henderson and Bobby Hutcherson, and in hour two of the show, in a special interview and concert performance.

Tuesday 12.12.23

Today is the birthday of December featured artist Bob Dorough and Night Train marks the occasion with music from across his career, including his debut release, major label debut, a guest appearance with Miles Davis, and covers of his songs from Diana Krall, Blossom Dearie and Mel Torme. Plus birthday salutes to Tim Hauser, Toshiko Akiyoshi, Richard Galliano, Tony Williams, and Joe Williams. And new music tonight comes from drummer Xaver Hellmeier, guitarist John Stein, the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, singer Stacey Kent, and previously unreleased concert performances from the Oscar Peterson Trio, and Wes Montgomery with the Wynton Kelly Trio.

Wednesday 12.13.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Violin Day. We’ll hear early pioneers like Joe Venuti and Stephane Grappelli, swing masters including Stuff Smith and Johnny Frigo, and later artists including Christian Howes and Jean-Luc Ponty. Then in hour two, it’s a concert special featuring 2023 NEA Jazz Master Regina Carter.

Thursday 12.14.23

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of Clark Terry in a special edition of the show. We’ll hear music from Terry in hour one, ranging from his early work with Ellington, to his debut album, and guest appearances he made with Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Dianne Reeves, Dinah Washington, and more. Then a special in hour two surveys the life and career of the master trumpeter, mentor, and pioneering jazz educator.