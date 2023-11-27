THIS WEEK: Judy Carmichael, Diego Rivera, Strayhorn & Ellington, and Soul Jazz FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment

Monday 11.27.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Jacky Terrasson, Wessell Anderson, Lyle Mays, and Judy Carmichael (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Our Featured New Release of the Week is a new three-volume set of previously unreleased live performances from pianist and composer, Les McCann (Never a Dull Moment), and we continue the November Kansas City Jazz feature with music from saxophonist, composer, jazz educator, and former Jazz Messenger, Bobby Watson.

Tuesday 11.28.23

More music from Kansas City for the November feature tonight on the Night Train – this time from Lester Young. We’ll also hear the latest from guitarist John Scofield, pianist Ray Gallon, baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, and pianist and composer Les McCann (our Featured New Release of the Week). Plus birthday salutes for singer Ethel Ennis, bassist Dennis Irwin, and Latin jazz saxophonists Diego Rivera (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and Gato Barbieri.

Wednesday 11.29.23

It’s the birthday today of one of the greats of jazz – pianist, composer, and Ellington right hand man, Billy Strayhorn. Night Train steps aside for a two-part special exploring the remarkable musical partnership of Ellington and Strayhorn and the many jazz classics it produced.

Thursday 11.30.23

It’s Soul Jazz time once again on the Night Train, as we highlight some of the best of classic and contemporary players in the style. We’ll hear selections from Kansas City’s Chris Hazelton, Richard ‘Groove’ Holmes (from his debut album with Les McCann), Les McCann (our Featured New Release of the Week) – plus veterans Red Holloway, Gene Ammons, Lou Donaldson, and more. Plus new music from Latin jazz guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, Canadian trombonist Audrey Ochoa, vibes player Ted Piltzecker, a previously unreleased live set from the Oscar Peterson Trio, pianist James Weidman, and the debut release from drummer Brandon Sanders.