Dr. John, Coleman Hawkins, Hoagy Carmichael & Thanksgiving FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Vince Guaraldi – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Monday 11.20.23

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of the legendary Dr. John tonight. In hour one, we’ll hear the good Doctor on his own recordings and guest appearances he made with Irma Thomas, Donald Harrison, B.B. King and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special tribute program put together after his passing, with more classic music from throughout his career.

Tuesday 11.21.23

More music from Kansas City for the November feature tonight on the Night Train, including the classic song “Kansas City” and birthday artist Coleman Hawkins who began his career there. We’ll also hear the latest from guitarist George Freeman, baritone saxophonist Michael Dease, guitarist John Stein, and Vince Guaraldi with our Featured New Release of the Week, the first-ever full release of music from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Wednesday 11.22.23

Night Train marks the birthday of pianist, composer, lyricist, singer, actor, television personality, and author, Hoagy Carmichael. We’ll hear covers of some of his classic songs in hour one. Then, in hour two, a rebroadcast of a centennial special that explores his music, history, and international fame, with special guests including jazz pianist Marian McPartland, musician and scholar David Baker, Ross Barbour of the Four Freshman, and Hoagy biographer Richard Sudhalter and rarely-heard comments from Hoagy himself. Plus Kansas City sounds from the great Jay McShann for the November feature, the Featured New Release of the Week – the first full release of Vince Guaraldi’s music from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and a birthday salute to Spanish composer Rodrigo with Jim Hall’s version of his famed “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

Thursday 11.23.23

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency tonight to serve up a musical feast for Thanksgiving. The musical menu is filled with songs about food – from the turkey and sweet potatoes to a host of holiday desserts – cooked up by such tasty artists as Karrin Allyson (as part of our KC Jazz feature this month), Bob Dorough (featured next month for his centennial birthday), WSU alum Matt Wilson, and such jazz greats as Jaco Pastorius, Gene Ammons, Cyrus Chestnut, Don Cherry, Sonny Rollins, and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)