KC Jazz, Ellis Marsalis, Good Vibes & Diana Krall FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band

Monday 11.13.23

Night Train kicks off a new week with a new Featured Album of the Week – this time from guitar master John Scofield. We continue the November Kansas City Jazz feature with a birthday celebration for KC jazz pioneer Benny Moten (including a special in hour two of the show). Moten’s band would eventually evolve into the legendary Count Basie Orchestra. We’ll also hear new music from KC saxophonist Matt Otto, check out a track from Coltrane’s classic Ballads album recorded on this date in 1962, and mark birthdays of drummer Idris Muhammad (with Lou Donaldson and Ahmad Jamal) and pianist Hampton Hawes.

Tuesday 11.14.23

Night Train marks birthdays of two talented pianists – George Cables (as a leader and on trumpeter Eddie Jefferson’s new album) and the Crescent City’s Ellis Marsalis (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from the Featured New Album of the Week from John Scofield, and more Kansas City Jazz for the November feature (including John Hicks’ tribute to Mary Lou Williams).

Wednesday 11.15.23

It’s ‘good vibes’ tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear legendary and up-and-coming vibes players including Milt Jackson (as part of the Modern Jazz Quartet), Bobby Hutcherson, Khan Jamal, Lolly Allen, Gary Burton, and Dave Samuels.

Thursday 11.16.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Diana Krall, Latin jazz percussionist Sammy Figueroa, and of pianist Joe Alterman with music from his latest album in tribute to Les McCann. We’ve also got a sneak preview of a previously unreleased set of live recordings from McCann out later this month. We’ll check out one more from the Featured New Album of the Week from guitarist John Scofield; and hear music from Aaron Diehl’s Grammy-nominated album featuring Mary Lou William’s Zodiac Suite and explore the history of Kansas City Jazz in hour two for our November feature.