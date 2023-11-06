Saxophone Night, Joni Mitchell, Rickie Lee Jones & A KC/ChiTown Showdown FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Emmet Cohen - Masters Legacy Series, Volume 5: Houston Person

Monday 11.6.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of Adolphe Sax, the inventor of the saxophone. In hour one we’ll hear some of the latest jazz saxophone releases from the likes of Houston Person (with Emmet Cohen – our Featured New Release of the Week), Michael Dease (with a rare baritone sax album), Joshua Redman (first Blue Note album, and first with a vocalist), and in conjunction with the November Kansas City Jazz feature, KC saxophonist Matt Otto with his Kansas City trios with an inventive take on a Charlie Parker classic. And speaking of Bird and the November Feature, in hour two we’ve got a special devoted to the music of Charlie Parker, one of the greatest jazz saxophonists of all time.

Tuesday 11.7.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of Joni Mitchell. We’ll hear music from Mitchell along with jazz covers of her songs from Tierney Sutton, Herbie Hancock, Karrin Allyson, Marc Copland, Diana Krall, Dianne Reeves, and Claire Martin in hour one. Then in hour two, it’s a special about Joni Mitchell and jazz.

Wednesday 11.8.23

Tonight on the Night Train, we mark birthdays of cool jazz singer Chris Connor, guitarist Russell Malone, drummer Eric Harland (with Charles Lloyd), and singer Rickie Lee Jones (with music from her recent album and first set of standards, and featured in a special in hour two of the show). We head to Kansas City for our November KC Jazz feature for music from Count Basie and singer Angela Hagenbach. There’s a classic Carla Bley composition performed by keyboardist Larry Goldings. And we hear more from our Featured Album of the Week from pianist Emmet Cohen and veteran saxophonist Houston Person.

Thursday 11.9.23

In conjunction with the Night Train November Kansas City Jazz feature, it’s a K.C./ChiTown Soul Jazz Showdown as the show spotlights the resurgence of contemporary soul jazz bands in both towns. We’ll hear music from the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, Everette DeVan, OJT, the Soul Message Band, Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, and more.