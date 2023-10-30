Poncho Sanchez, Halloween, Conrad Herwig & Phil Woods FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk

Monday 10.30.23

It’s a Latin Jazz night on the Night Train as we mark birthdays of acclaimed Mexican composer Augustin Lara and soulful Latin jazz percussionist and band leader Poncho Sanchez (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ve also got new Latin sounds from Bobby Sanabria, Donald Vega, Juan Carlos Quintero, and Aguanko, and Latin influenced selections from October featured artists Barney Kessel and Von Freeman. And we kick off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from singer, actress, and radio producer Lezlie Harrison.

Tuesday 10.31.23

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency for a full evening of musical tricks and treats. Scary sounds in store tonight on the Night Train from Cassandra Wilson, Philly Joe Jones, Bill Frisell, Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong, Sun Ra, Dr. John, Pat Metheny, and many more.

Wednesday 11.1.23

It’s birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for soul jazz artists Leon Spencer and Lou Donaldson, pianist and arranger Roger Kellaway, and Latin jazz trombonist Conrad Herwig (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus music from our Featured New Release of the Week from singer Lezlie Harrison, and new titles from Joel Harrison and Roni Ben-Hur. And we kick off the November Kansas City Jazz feature with saxophonist Ben Webster.