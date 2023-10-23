Kessel & Freeman + Carla Bley, Sonny Criss, Divas & Eddie Henderson FEATURED MUSIC OF THE WEEK: Remembering Carla Bley

Monday 10.23.23

Throughout the week, Night Train pays tribute to pianist and composer Carla Bley, who passed away last week at the age of 87. This time we’ll hear music she did with her long-standing trio with bassist Steve Swallow and saxophonist Andy Sheppard, including music from her last album, Life Goes On. We continue the October feature with music from an album of standards from guitarist Barney Kessel. Plus birthday salutes to singer Dianne Reeves, and saxophonists Ernie Watts (with Charlie Haden’s Quartet West) and Sonny Criss (featured in a “Like Sonny” special with Rollins, Fortune, Stitt and more in hour two).

Tuesday 10.24.23

SPECIAL: Throughout the week, Night Train remembers pianist, composer and NEA Jazz Master Carla Bley, who passed away on October 17th at the age of 87. Tonight, we step aside for two special shows devoted to her music. In hour one, Have You Heard explores the range and depth of her musical career, and in hour two we’ll hear a performance she did with Steve Swallow.

Wednesday 10.25.23

It’s jazz divas, classic and contemporary, tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear such greats as Carmen McRae with another legend, Betty Carter, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln (from a tribute to Billie), Shirley Horn, and Ella Fitzgerald; a singer’s singer – Nancy King; and rising stars Catherine Russell, Jazzmeia Horn, and Cecile McLorin Salvant.