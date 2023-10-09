Monk & Jazz from Canada, Poland and Spain FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest

Monday 10.9.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving Day with a show devoted to music from Canadian artists. We’ll hear pianists Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones, bassists Dave Young and Neil Swainson, singers Molly Johnson and Holly Cole, saxophonists Cory Weeds, Jane Bunnett and PJ Perry, Canadian transplant Florian Hoefner, and jazz versions of Joni Mitchell songs from Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock and Laila Biali, along with music from Mitchell’s Mingus album.

Tuesday 10.10.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for a two-part special to celebrate the birthday of jazz legend Thelonious Monk, exploring his life and music of Thelonious Monk, with the help of acclaimed author and Monk biographer Robin D.G. Kelley.

In the first hour, Kelley talks about Monk's early life in New York City, a little-known woman stride pianist who played a key role in Monk's musical education, Monk's teenage tour-of-duty with an evangelical act, some of the misconceptions that surround the birth of bebop and Monk's role in it, and more. We'll also hear many of Monk's early Blue Note recordings, some of his early-1950s Prestige sides, and two live 1940s recordings that feature Monk at Minton's (the legendary Harlem club that hosted some of the earliest bebop jam sessions) and with Charlie Parker.

In hour two, Kelley explores Monk's relationship with saxophonists John Coltrane and Charlie Rouse, his wife Nellie and his friend Pannonica Rothschild (the "Jazz Baroness"), and the free-jazz and civil-rights movements of the 1960s. He also offers insight into Monk's often-maligned Columbia records and the later years of Monk's career. Music highlights include the title track from Monk's Brilliant Corners album, live performances with Coltrane and Rouse, and Monk's tribute to his friend, "Pannonica."

Wednesday 10.11.23

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to mark Pulaski Memorial Day. We’ll hear music from Polish and Polish-American jazz artists, including Grazyna Auguscik, Adam Makowicz, and Tomasz Stanko and his Trio (also featured in a special in hour two of the show). There’s also music from Chico Freeman (with Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition) for the October feature, the Featured New Release of the Week from KC drummer Brandon Sanders, and birthday salutes to drummers Art Blakey (with Monk) and Billy Higgins (with Charles Lloyd).

Thursday 10.12.23

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to celebrate the National Day of Spain with a program devoted to Spanish jazz artists (and, of course, Chick Corea’s classic composition, “Spain”). We’ll hear selections from Chano Dominguez, Ximo Tebar, Nino Josele, a new tribute to Paco de Lucia, and more in hour one, and a special featuring Spanish pianist Tete Montoliu in hour two of the show.