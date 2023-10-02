Von & Barney + Mark Walker, Duke Robillard & Trumpeter NEA Jazz Masters FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Eddie Henderson – Witness to History

Monday 10.2.23

Night Train begins a new month’s feature as we mark centennial birthdays of guitarist Barney Kessel (heard here tonight with pianist Hampton Hawes) and saxophonist Von Freeman and family (tonight with new music from his brother and guitarist, George Freemen). The Featured New Release of the Week comes from veteran trumpeter Eddie Henderson. We’ll hear veteran drummer Mark Walker in several settings - with bassist Lincoln Goines (for his birthday), pianist Tim Ray (from a new trio album), and as part of the groundbreaking world chamber jazz ensemble, Oregon. And we mark birthdays of guitarist Howard Roberts, and trumpeter John Daversa (featured in concert in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 10.3.23

Today is the centennial birthday of October Featured Artist Von Freeman and Night Train celebrates with music he did under his own name, and in guest appearances with Chicago singer April Aloisio, son Chico Freeman, and brother George Freeman (here on piano rather than his usual tenor sax) in hour one. Then in hour two, he and Chico are part of a ‘Fathers & Sons’ special highlighting several famous family pairs. We’ll also mark birthdays of drummer Mike Clark and singer Laila Biali (both with new releases), and hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week from trumpeter Eddie Henderson.

Wednesday 10.4.23

Music tonight on the Night Train from October Featured Artist Barney Kessel. We also mark birthdays of singer Leon Thomas (with Pharoah Sanders), bassists Eddie Gomez (with Bill Evans) and Steve Swallow (with Carla Bley), and blues guitarist Duke Robillard (with the swinging side of his music in hour one and featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we’ll hear new music from guitarist John Stein, trumpeter Eddie Henderson, and pianist Bill O’Connell, and go back to 1960 for an album