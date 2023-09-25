Piano Duos, Trios & Memphis, Vic Juris and Bud Powell

Monday 9.25.23

We go two by two tonight on the Night Train, with classic and contemporary duo recordings. In conjunction with our September Piano Month feature, we’ll hear duos with pianists, including Bill Evans with Jim Hall, McCoy Tyner and Bobby Hutcherson, Carla Bley and Steve Swallow, Dave McKenna with Gray Sargent, the final duo recording from Keith Jarrett with Charlie Haden, Makoto Ozone with Gary Burton, and George Shearing with Carmen McRae. Plus the guitar duo of Gene Bertoncini and Steve Greene, guitarist Jim Hall with bassist Ron Carter, and the “Dynamic Duo” of Jimmy Smith and Wes Montgomery. We also have a few pianists in larger settings, including Aaron Diehl, Jacques Loussier, Lynne Arriale, and Champian Fulton.

Tuesday 9.26.23

Night Train kicks things off tonight with a classic track from Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, recorded 60 years ago on this date. We’ve also got some great birthdays to celebrate, including saxophonist Gary Bartz (just named a 2024 NEA Jazz Master), trumpeter Nicholas Payton, singer Julie London (doing a song by George Gershwin, also born on this date), and guitarist Vic Juris (with Dave Liebman in hour one, and in a concert special as part of Brazilian Voyage lineup with Nilson Matta in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 9.27.23

More great jazz piano for the September Piano Month feature tonight on the Night Train – including music from Michel Camilo, Noah Haidu (from his new tribute to Keith Jarrett), and legendary bebop player Bud Powell (as a leader in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also mark birthdays of bop trumpeter Red Rodney and drummer (and WSU alum!) Matt Wilson. And there’s new music tonight from guitarist Joel Harrison, and saxophonist Don Braden (with a tribute to Stevie Wonder).

Thursday 9.28.23

Night Train wraps up the September Piano Month feature with two specials devoted to some of the masters of the instrument. In hour one, we’ll hear one of the most sublime settings for the piano – the jazz piano trio - and some of the true greats in that setting, including Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Kenny Barron, Keith Jarrett, Ahmad Jamal, and more. Then in hour two, we head to Memphis for some of the great piano talent from that scene, including Mulgrew Miller, James Williams, Donna Brown, Harold Mabern, and Phineas Newborn.