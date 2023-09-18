Piano Month + Guitars, Chico Hamilton & Henry Butler FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Aguanko - Unidad

Monday 9.18.23

Night Train kicks off a new week with a new Featured New Release of the Week. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ll showcase the latest album from Latin jazz ensemble, Aguanko. We go back for three albums recorded on this date in the ‘60s – from John Coltrane, Charles Lloyd and Oscar Peterson with Milt Jackson. Birthday celebrations tonight are for trombonist John Fedchock, guitarist Emily Remler, and Brazilian pianist Jovino Santos Neto. Speaking of piano, Night Train continues the September Piano Month Feature with new music from Isaiah J. Thompson in hour one, and a Piano Showdown concert with Henry Butler, Aaron Goldberg, Bob Seeley, and Eddie Palmieri. (Palmieri will be featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show, airing Monday September 25th at 7p.)

Tuesday 9.19.23

Great guitars are the focus tonight on the Night Train, with music from Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Wes Montgomery, Russell Malone, Pat Martino, and the Deep Blue Organ Trio featuring guitarist Bobby Broom. We’ll also hear tribute albums including Swingadelic’s salute to Duke Pearson, Dee Dee Bridgewater’s tribute to Billie Holiday, Bill Frisell’s collection of songs from John Lennon, Alan Pasqua doing music of Bill Evans, and Conrad Herwig showcasing the “Latin Side of Herbie Hancock.”

Wednesday 9.20.23

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist and producer Red Mitchell, pianist Dan Cray, and drummer and chamber jazz pioneer Chico Hamilton (featured in a special in hour two of the show). There’s more music from our Featured New Release of the Week – the Latin jazz octet Aguanko. And we’ll hear a classic from Duke Ellington recorded on this date in 1937.

Thursday 9.21.23

Night Train celebrates birthdays of local hero and jazz fusion pioneer Jerry Hahn, legendary singer and songwriter Leonard Cohen (with an inventive rendition of one of his classic songs by Rene Marie), and Crescent City pianist Henry Butler (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two of the show). We’ll hear classic tracks from Jimmy Smith with Wes Montgomery and from Art Pepper – both recorded on this date. And there’s new music from Aguanko (our Featured New Release of the Week) and Joe Alterman’s tribute to Les McCann.