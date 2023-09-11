Baby Face Willette, Maria Muldaur, Charles Brown & Cachao FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Mulgrew Miller – Solo in Barcelona

Monday 9.11.23

Night Train kicks off a new week with a new Featured Album, a previously unreleased concert performance by pianist Mulgrew Miller, Solo in Barcelona. We continue the September Piano Month feature with selections from Chick Corea, Oliver Jones, and Eliane Elias. And we mark birthdays of bassist Victor Wooten (with the Flecktones), and soul jazz organist Baby Face Willette (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 9.12.23

Birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for soul jazz organist Papa John DeFrancesco, saxophonist Scott Hamilton, and singer Maria Muldaur (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show). Plus new music from guitarist George Freeman, saxophonist T.K. Blue, and guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Mulgrew Miller.

Wednesday 9.13.23

Night Train marks the birthday of singer and pianist Charles Brown with music from his critically acclaimed comeback albums in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show. We’ll hear music recorded on this date from Billie Holiday and Paul Desmond, and new music from singer Robin McKelle, saxophonist Tim Lin, and our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Mulgrew Miller.

Thursday 9.14.23

Night Train continues the September Piano Month Feature with music from Dave Brubeck, Duke Pearson, and the Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Mulgrew Miller. We’ll also mark birthdays of Oliver Lake of the World Saxophone Quartet, and pioneering Cuban bassist and composer Cachao (also featured in a Gloria Estefan special exploring the music of Cuba with additional special guests Paquito D’Rivera and Candido).

