Labor Day, Piano Trios, Contemporary Pianists & Brazilian Jazz FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Noah Haidu - Standards

Monday 9.4.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for two Labor Day jazz specials featuring some of the greats of jazz doing songs of work and workers.

Tuesday 9.5.23

SPECIAL: Night Train kicks off the September Piano Month feature with a two-part special celebrating one of the most exquisite lineups in jazz – the piano trio. We’ll hear music from Bill Evans, Thelonious Monk, Kenny Barron, McCoy Tyner, Bill Charlap, Chick Corea, and more.

Wednesday 9.6.23

In conjunction with the September Piano Month Feature, Night Train highlights contemporary jazz piano players and their latest releases. We’ll hear new music from Tim Ray, Alfredo Rodriguez, Noah Haidu (our Featured New Release of the Week), Joe Alterman (with a tribute to Les McCann), Dave Bass, Mike Jones (with Penn Jillette on bass!), Marc Copland, Orrin Evans, and James Weidman.

Thursday 9.7.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with a program devoted to Brazilian jazz. In hour one we’ll hear music from Eliane Elias, Trio da Paz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Airto, Luciana Souza, Bola Sete (with Vince Guaraldi), and new releases from both Antonio Adolfo and Diego Figueiredo. Then in hour two, it’s a bossa nova special with classic tracks from Sergio Mendes, Joao Gilberto, Stan Getz, and more.