Wayne Shorter + Basie, Bari, Brad & ‘The Bills’ FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Bill O’Connell – Live at Montauk

Monday 8.21.23

In honor of the birthday of legendary band leader Count Basie, Night Train steps aside for two special programs. In hour one, it’s a Jazz and the American Spirit special examining the Old Testament and New Testament Basie bands – the fire-and-brimstone-knock-you-down big band verses the kinder, gentler group. Then in hour two, Backstage Jazz presents an exclusive interview with the sixth director of the on-going Orchestra, Scotty Barnhardt, who shares a career spanning retrospective of the group and its long and rich history.

Tuesday 8.22.23

Night Train highlights the powerful sound of the baritone saxophone tonight. We’ll hear both legends and contemporary players including Gerry Mulligan, Ronnie Cuber, Claire Daly, James Carter, the Three Baritone Saxophone Band and more.

Wednesday 8.23.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Brad Mehldau and Bobby Watson with music from their latest releases. We’ll hear a classic from John Coltrane with the Red Garland Trio recorded on this date in 1957. There’s new music from Javon Jackson, Don Braden, and our Featured New Release of the Week from Bill O’Connell. And we continue the August Wayne Shorter feature with music he did with Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers in hour one, and a special look at the early years of his career in hour two of the show.

Thursday 8.24.23

This time on the Night Train, we’re paying – and playing – the Bills, great jazz artists named Bill. We’ll hear Bill O’Connell (our Featured New Release of the Week), singers Bill Henderson, Billy Eckstine and Billie Holiday, pianists Bill Charlap, Bill Cunliffe, Bill Mays and Billy Childs, guitarist Bill Frisell, vibes player Bill Ware, drummer Bill Stewart, and more.

Plus August Featured Artist Wayne Shorter (with John Scofield) and new music from Rickie Lee Jones, Taj Mahal, Diego Figueiredo, George Freeman, and Joel Harrison.