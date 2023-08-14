Wayne Shorter + Ben Sidran, Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans & Arnett Cobb

Monday 8.14.23

It’s the birthday today of Ben Sidran. To mark the occasion, Night Train steps aside for a two-part interview and music special with the acclaimed pianist, composer, and author.

Tuesday 8.15.23

More music this time on the Night Train from featured artist Wayne Shorter (this time from one of his classic Blue Note albums) and the Featured New Release of the Week from Latin jazz guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero. We also mark birthdays of drummer Stix Hooper of the Crusaders and piano legend Oscar Peterson (with his “Very Tall” music in hour one and in a special in hour two). And we’ll hear music from an early album by Abbey Lincoln that was recorded on this date in 1958.

Wednesday 8.16.23

Night Train marks birthdays of singers Mary Stallings and Al Hibbler, drummer Cecil Brooks III, and jazz piano legend Bill Evans (early classic music and a tribute from former band member Paul Motian in hour one, and in a concert special in tribute to him in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear August featured artist Wayne Shorter as part of the Jazz Messengers with Art Blakey, our featured new release from Latin jazz guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, and new music from Robin McKelle, and Lafayette Harris, Jr.

Thursday 8.17.23

Joao Donato, Ike Quebec, and Duke Pearson – all born on this date - are featured tonight on the Night Train. We’ll also hear more music from the Featured New Release of the Week from Latin jazz guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, and August Featured Artist Wayne Shorter (with Weather Report and saluted with a Latin Side tribute album in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two focused on this work in the ‘60s). Plus new music from vocalist Allen Harris and Cuban-born, Miami-based pianist Alfredo Rodriguez.