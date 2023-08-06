Wayne Shorter + Roland Kirk, Lucky Millinder, Jack DeJohnette & Arnett Cobb

Monday 8.7.23

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Marcus Roberts, tuba master Howard Johnson (with John Scofield and Jack DeJohnette) and Rahsaan Roland Kirk (as a leader and in an hour two special). We’ll also hear music from the Featured New Release of the Week – Joe Alterman’s tribute to Les McCann, and August featured artist Wayne Shorter from his days in the Jazz Messengers with Art Blakey.

Tuesday 8.8.23

More music this time on the Night Train from featured artist Wayne Shorter and the Featured New Release of the Week, Joe Alterman’s salute to Les McCann; new music from pianist Mike Clark (with the music of Herbie Hancock), New York swing group, the Hot Toddies Jazz Band, and a live set from saxophonist Jesse Davis; and birthday salutes to Jimmy Witherspoon, Benny Carter, and band leader Lucky Millinder (with Sister Rosetta Tharpe in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 8.9.23

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday Jack DeJohnette with a special show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the legendary drummer from his early days working with Charles Lloyd, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and local guitar hero Jerry Hahn, during his ECM era with the Standards Trio (with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock) and Gateway (with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland), in later recordings with McCoy Tyner, and as a leader. Then in hour two, we’ll hear a special interview and music with DeJohnette recorded around the time he was honored as NEA Jazz Master.

Thursday 8.10.23

Birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for composer and bandleader Claude Thornhill (as a leader and with Billie Holiday), soul jazz saxophonist Ike Quebec, swing singer Roberta Donnay, organist Trudy Pitts (with a young Pat Martino), and saxophonist Arnett Cobb (featured in a special in hour two with another tenor man, Flip Phillips). Plus Joe Alterman’s Featured New Release of the Week saluting Les McCann, and August featured artist Wayne Shorter from an album of duets he did with Herbie Hancock.