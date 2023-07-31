THIS WEEK: July Feature Finale, August Feature Kickoff – Wayne Shorter, Soul Jazz & Tony Bennett

FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: The Hot Toddies Jazz Band

Monday 7.31.23

Night Train wraps up the July feature with music from Bola Sete with Vince Guaraldi, and a special in hour two with the Bill Overton Quartet doing music from Johnny Hartman’s classic album with John Coltrane. We also mark birthdays of guitarists Kenny Burrell and Stanley Jordan, drummer Dafnis Prieto, and pianists Michael Wolff and Hank Jones. And our Featured New Release of the Week is a debut album from New York jump and swing group, the Hot Toddies Jazz Band.

**Tuesday 8.1.23

SPECIAL: Throughout August, Night Train features Wayne Shorter who passed away earlier this year and would have turned 90 on August 25th. One of the giants of jazz, the saxophonist and composer worked with three of the most significant groups in modern jazz - Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, the Miles Davis Quintet and Weather Report, as well as producing a remarkable and varied procession of releases as a leader. We’ll hear music from him in those settings and covers of some of his famous compositions in hour one, and then it’s a special devoted to him in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 8.2.23

It’s a Soul Jazz Spectacular tonight on the Night Train with great classic and contemporary soul jazz tracks. We’ll hear music from saxophonist Houston Person, the Kyle Asche Organ Trio, the Nightcrawlers, and such legends as Jack McDuff, Shirley Scott, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Pee Wee Ellis, and Wes Montgomery with Jimmy Smith.

**Thursday 8.3.23

Today would have been Tony Bennett’s 97 birthday. Tonight on the Night Train we remember the popular singer with some of his jazz-oriented releases in hour one and a special tribute in hour two of the show. We also mark birthdays of bassist Ben Wolfe and vocalese pioneer Eddie Jefferson. There’s music from a classic album recorded on this date by August featured artist Wayne Shorter – and new music from Rachael & Vilray, saxophonist Diego Rivera, the Tim Ray Trio, saxophonist Ray Blue, and our Featured New Release of the Week, New York jump and swing group, the Hot Toddies Jazz Band.