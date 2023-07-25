Charles McPherson, Johnny Hodges, Piano Jazz & Drummers

FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: The Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero Quartet

Monday 7.24.23

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonist Charles McPherson (featured in a special in hour two), pianist and jazz educator Dr. Billy Taylor, and Latin jazz percussionist Bobby Matos. The Featured New Release of the Week comes from newly named 2024 NEA Jazz Master Greg Abate. There’s music from July featured artist Johnny Hartman, and new releases from McCoy Tyner (at the Montreux Jazz Festival) and Robin McKelle (with a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald).

Tuesday 7.25.23

Night Train remembers Brazilian artist Joao Donato who passed away last week; showcases July featured artist Philly Joe Jones with jazz piano great Bill Evans; highlights new music from Orrin Evans, Rickie Lee Jones, and (the Featured New Release of the Week), the Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero Quartet; and marks birthdays of singer Annie Ross (of Lambert, Hendricks & Ross fame), and saxophonists Joshua Redman and Johnny Hodges (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 7.26.23

The richness and variety of piano jazz is on display tonight as Night Train highlights pianists, both legendary and contemporary, with a wide array of styles and approaches. We’ll hear music from Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Horace Silver, Red Garland, Erroll Garner, Keith Jarrett, Roberto Fonseca, Lynne Arriale, and more.

Thursday 7.27.23

We ‘give the drummer some’ this time on the Night, highlighting both legendary and contemporary players. We’ll hear selections from July featured artist Philly Joe Jones, Joe Chambers, Max Roach’s all-percussion M’Boom band, Louis Hayes, Mike Clark (with a new tribute to Herbie Hancock), Joe Farnsworth, and more. There’s also music from our other two July featured artists, as we wrap up centennial salutes to Bola Sete and Johnny Hartman. And we’ve got another selection from the Featured New Release of the Week from 2024 NEA Jazz Master Greg Abate.