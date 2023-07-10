Bela Fleck, Pianists, Divas & Philly Joe Jones

Monday 7.10.23

Music tonight on the Night Train from one of three centennial featured artists of the month - Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, here with popular pianist Vince Guaraldi. Our featured new album of the week comes from Robin McKelle, with a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. And we mark birthdays of singing bassist Major Holley, hard bop master Lee Morgan, and eclectic banjoist Bela Fleck. We’ll hear Fleck with Chick Corea in hour one and in a concert special with the Marcus Roberts Trio in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 7.11.23

Pianists take center stage tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear legends like Art Tatum, masters such as Kenny Barron, Bobby Timmons, and Buddy Montgomery, contemporary artists including Fred Hersch, Brad Mehldau, Jacky Terrasson, and Cyrus Chestnut, and pianist-singers including Mose Allison and Shirley Horn.

Wednesday 7.12.23

SPECIAL: It’s jazz divas tonight on the Night Train, as we showcase such legendary singers as Billie Holiday. Abbey Lincoln, Carmen McRae, Shirley Horn, and Ella Fitzgerald. We’ll also get to music from our featured new release of the week, a tribute to Ella, from singer Robin McKelle. We continue our July feature celebrating centennial birthdays of Brazilian bossa guitarist Bola Sete, singer Johnny Hartman, and drummer Philly Joe Jones (here with pianist Bill Evans). And there’s new music from Tammy McCann, the Verve Jazz Ensemble, Dave Bass, Jeremy Pelt, Ben Wolfe, Mike Clark, and previously unreleased performances from Chet Baker.

Thursday 7.13.23

SPECIAL: A special edition of the Night Train as we showcase music of Philly Joe Jones, one of our featured artists this month whose centennial birthday is Saturday. The veteran player worked with a who’s who of jazz legends. We’ll hear him here in the first hour as a leader and with Betty Carter, Bill Evans, Miles Davis, Dexter Gordon, Clark Terry, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special with music from both Philly Joe and another talented (but unrelated) drummer, Jo Jones.