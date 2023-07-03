Johnny Hartman, 4th of July, Arthur Blythe & Drummer-less Trios

Monday 7.3.23

It’s the birthday today of Johnny Hartman, one of three July featured artists with centennial birthdays this month (the other two – Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, and legendary drummer Philly Joe Jones). We’ll hear some classic tracks from Hartman in hour one and explore his life and music in a special in hour two of the show. We also have two featured new releases of the week – second volumes of covers from Don Braden (Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind & Fire) and Dave McMurray (Grateful Dead). And we also mark birthdays of organists Dr. Lonnie Smith and Rhoda Scott, and vocalist Melissa Walker, and highlight Miles at Newport on this date in 1958.

Tuesday 7.4.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for an American Routes 4th of July special highlighting performances from a wide range of great American roots artists and groups.

**Wednesday 7.5.23

Night Train marks birthdays of saxophonist Arthur Blythe and violinist Mads Tollings; highlights historic recordings made on this date by Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday; and showcases music from July featured artists Johnny Hartman and Philly Joe Jones. There’s also new music from Dave McMurray and Don Braden (our featured new releases of the week with covers of the Grateful Dead and Stevie Wonder, respectively), organist Jim Alfredson, guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, pianist Lafayette Harris Jr., Clare Daly with George Garzone, and the Planet D Nonet.

Thursday 7.6.23

SPECIAL: Night Train highlights drummer-less trios tonight – from the early classic lineup headed up by Nat Cole, to adventurous groups like the one led by Jimmy Giuffre, contemporary performers including Diana Krall, Ben Allison, Carla Bley, and Lilly, and veteran lineups like those led by Oscar Peterson, and the Triple Treat of Herb Ellis, Monty Alexander and Ray Brown.