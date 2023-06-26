Pittsburgh + Reggie Workman, Guitars, Tierney Sutton & Bass Clarinets

Monday 6.26.23

Night Train continues the June Pittsburgh Feature with music from Ahmad Jamal, who passed away in April. We’ll hear music from a two-volume concert set that came out at the beginning of this year in hour one and a special tribute in hour two. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from pianist and composer Orrin Evans. And we mark birthdays of drummer Joey Baron (with Marc Johnson), pianist and composer Bill Cunliffe (with a new album), and bassist Reggie Workman (with John Coltrane).

Tuesday 6.27.23

Night Train highlights jazz guitars tonight, including Herb Ellis as a leader and with the Great Guitars, John McLaughlin with Shakti, Wes Montgomery, Grant Geissman, Phill Fest, Greg Skaff, Russell Malone, and more.

Wednesday 6.28.23

On the Night Train birthday list tonight are keyboard player John Medeski (of Medeski, Martin & Wood), pianist Alan Pasqua, and singer Tierney Sutton (featured in an hour two special). We’ll highlight music from bassist Paul Chambers (as a leader and with Miles Davis) for the June Pittsburgh Jazz Feature. And there’s new music from Orrin Evans (our Featured New Release of the Week), Cecilia Smith (with a tribute to Mary Lou Williams), and Wayne Escoffery.

Thursday 6.29.23

Night Train highlights music from the far-too-few bass clarinetists in jazz – including the pioneering Eric Dolphy, James Carter, David Murray, Benny Maupin (as a leader and with Miles Davis), Bob Mintzer, and Griffin Woodard (from a new release). We’ll also hear music from guitarists Joe Pass and George Benson for the June Pittsburgh Jazz Feature.

