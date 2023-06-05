Pittsburgh + Baris, Lunceford, Guitars & Soul Jazz

Monday 6.5.23

SPECIAL: Night Train kicks off the week with some bari-madness, with legends and rising stars of the baritone saxophone. We’ll hear veterans Gerry Mulligan, Nick Brignola, Gary Smulyan, Ronnie Cuber, Hamiett Bluiett(with the World Saxophone Quartet); rising stars Paul Nedzela and Baritone Madness; bari players featured with Al Foster, Lioness, Bill O’Connell & the Afro Caribbean Ensemble, and the Dan Pugach Nonet; and we’ll also sneak in a great baritone vocalist, Everett Greene.

Tuesday 6.6.23

Night Train marks birthdays of guitarist Grant Green, pianists Monty Alexander and Carla Bley, and big band saxophonist and band leader Jimmie Lunceford (featured in a special in hour two). We continue the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature with music from bassist Ray Brown and saxophonist Stanley Turrentine. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from contemporary soul jazz organist Jim Alfredson, and we’ll also hear new music from Rickie Lee Jones (her first full set of standards), drummer Rich Thompson, and the Raisin Cake Orchestra.

Wednesday 6.7.23

Lots of guitars tonight on the Night Train as we mark birthdays of Royce Campbell (featured on a tribute to Wes Montgomery) and Tal Farlow. We’ll also highlight Pittsburgh guitarists for the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature – including Joe Pass, Jimmy Ponder, Ron Affif, and George Benson (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 6.8.23

SPECIAL: It’s Soul Jazz night tonight on the Night Train. In conjunction with our June feature, we’ll hear Pittsburgh soul jazz masters Stanley Turrentine and Jimmy Ponder; new soul jazz sounds from the Featured New Release of the Week from Jim Alfredson, as well as the Towner Galaher Organ Trio and Dan Trudell; plus classic tracks from Arnett Cobb, Les McCann & Eddie Harris, and Dr. Lonnie Smith.

