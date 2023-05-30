Airmen of Note Memorial Day Special, Red Garland Centennial, Randy Napoleon, Heath/Hayes & Ellington/Strayhorn

Monday 5.29.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for a Memorial Day special with the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. In hour one, it’s special best-of program with highlights of the Airmen performing with such jazz talents as Al Jarreau, Kurt Elling, Joe Locke, the New York Voices, and Phil Woods. Then in hour two of the show the Airmen pay tribute to some of the most influential small groups in jazz, ensembles led by such legendary names as Charlie Parker, Herbie Hancock, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more.

Tuesday 5.30.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Benny Goodman (with the young Peggy Lee), saxophonist Alexa Tarantino (as a leader and as part of the new Artemis lineup), pianist Dave McKenna, and guitarist Randy Napoleon (with Libby York in hour one, and in a concert special in hour two as he salutes guitarists Grant Green, Kenny Burrell and Wes Montgomery). And there’s music from May Featured artist Red Garland, and the Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Joe Farnsworth.

Wednesday 5.31.23

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Christian McBride, saxophonist Red Holloway, and also two drummers and NEA Jazz Masters Albert ‘Tootie’ Heath and Louis Hayes – both also featured in a special in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear music from our Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Joe Farnsworth, a recent Featured album from singer Angie Wells, and a new release from drummer Mike Clark with music from Herbie Hancock. We also wrap up the May Red Garland feature with one of his classics.

Thursday 6.1.23

SPECIAL: Throughout June, Night Train goes on a road trip to Pittsburgh to showcase some of the great jazz names that came from that city. We begin with one of the great composers who grew up in Pittsburgh – Billy Strayhorn – with a two-hour special that explores the magical musical partnership he had with Duke Ellington. The show explores the intertwined compositions the two created together and some of classic works they created.