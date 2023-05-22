Red Garland Centennial + Nick Finzer, Artie Shaw, Dylan Jazz & Africa Day

Monday 5.22.23

Night Train kicks off the week with the Featured New Release of the Week from singer Lauren Henderson, and May Featured Artist Red Garland (tonight as part of Miles Davis’s First Great Quintet). We’ll also mark birthdays of Sun Ra, Christian Sands, and Nick Finzer (with music from his new album and in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from Antonio Carlos Jobim recorded on this date, a new album from Josh Lawrence, and a gem from Frank Morgan with special guest Abbey Lincoln.

Tuesday 5.23.23

Night Train marks birthdays of clarinetist and band leader Artie Shaw (featured in a special in hour two of the show), guitarist Charlie Hunter, and clarinet and saxophone player Ken Peplowski (from a new album featuring him). There’s more music from May Featured Artist Red Garland, and Featured New Release of the Week from Lauren Henderson, and from albums recorded on this date from John Coltrane and Dexter Gordon.

Wednesday 5.24.23

Night Train (along with Global Village and Strange Currency) marks the birthday of Bob Dylan. In hour one, we’ll hear jazz covers of his songs by Bill Frisell, Abbey Lincoln, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd & the Marvels, and more. Then in hour two, it’s Like A Rolling Stone - The Music of Bob Dylan. The special explores the myths and meanings of his massive body of work, showcases classic tracks and rarities, and offers insights from Dylan scholar Clinton Heylin, and legendary musician and Dylan collaborator Al Kooper.

Thursday 5.25.23

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Africa Day, a holiday celebrated in many places around the world to mark African independence and unity. In hour one we’ll hear music from African jazz artists and African inspired works, including Randy Weston’s groundbreaking Uhuru Afrika (a piece with lyrics by Langston Hughes), Dee Dee Bridgewater’s Mali-inspired Red Earth album, Ethio-jazz creator Mulatu Astatke, and oud players Anouar Brahem and Ahmed Abdul-Malik. Then in hour two, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a performance from Benin-born guitarist Lionel Loueke, who worked with Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, Charlie Haden and more, along with releasing his own critically acclaimed albums as a leader.