Red Garland Centennial + Ellis Larkins, Betty Carter, Taj Mahal & Big Joe Turner

Monday 5.15.23

Night Train marks birthdays of Brazilian guitarist and bossa nova pioneer Oscar Castro-Neves, and of pianist Ellis Larkins (with Ella Fitzgerald and at the Maybeck Recital Hall in hour one and featured in a special in hour two). We’ll hear May featured artist Red Garland with John Coltrane. And this week’s Featured New Release features previously unreleased performances from Chet Baker – this time with a composition from Wayne Shorter. We’ll also hear Shorter with Herbie Hancock and another Shorter composition from Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side of Wayne Shorter.

Tuesday 5.16.23

More music tonight from May featured artist Red Garland and this week’s Featured New Release of the week from Chet Baker. We’ll mark birthdays of drummer Billy Cobham, vocal great Betty Carter, and band leader Woody Herman (his Four Brothers lineup are featured in a special in hour two). And new music this time comes from Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra, Jeremy Pelt, and the Raisin Cake Orchestra.

Wednesday 5.17.23

Night Train marks the birthday of the eclectic artist Taj Mahal with music from his new album Savoy, celebrating the legendary swing era ballroom and its music, and a special in our two about the making of that release. We’ll also mark birthdays of alto saxophonist Jackie McLean (with Kenny Dorham and performing a song written but never performed by Billie Holiday) and Erik Satie (with a jazz reinterpretation of one of his pieces by French third stream pianist Jacques Loussier). Plus more from May featured artist Red Garland, and from the Featured New Release of the Week from Chet Baker.

Thursday 5.18.23

Night Train continues the May Red Garland Centennial Birthday feature with music the pianist did with John Coltrane. We wrap up this week’s Featured New Release of the week with Chet Baker doing a Miles Davis composition. There are birthday salutes to Jim McNeely, Big Joe Turner, and Kai Winding, and new music from the Towner Galaher Organ Trio, Planet D Nonet, and 2023 NEA Jazz Master Louis Hayes.