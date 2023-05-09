Red Garland centennial, Mary Lou Williams, Anthony Wilson, vocalists and Irving Berlin

Monday, May 8

Night Train marks birthdays of blues legend Robert Johnson and of two great pianists –Keith Jarrett and Mary Lou Williams (including music from our Featured New Release of the Week from vibes player Cecilia Smith, with a tribute to Williams, and other tribute to Williams from pianist Deanna Witkowski). There’s more music from May featured artist - pianist Red Garland, historic releases from pianists Fats Waller and Horace Silver; and the latest from pianist Brad Mehldau (a solo piano exploration of music from the Beatles). Then in hour two, it’s a Keith Jarrett special focusing on his work in the 70's, including his acclaimed solo projects from that era, and releases with both his European and American quartets.

Tuesday, May 9

Night Train celebrates birthdays of guitarist Anthony Wilson and pianist Tania Maria (also featured earlier this evening in the Global Village). There’s more music from May featured artist Red Garland (as a leader in hour one and in a special about the First Great Miles Davis Quintet in hour two) and from our Featured New Release of the Week from Cecilia Smith (in tribute to Mary Lou Williams). And we’ll hear the first recorded version of the Billie Holiday classic “God Bless the Child” that was done on this date in 1941.

Wednesday, May 10

Night Train focuses on vocalists, classic and contemporary, in this edition of the show. We’ll hear such legends as Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald (together), Carmen McRae, Leon Thomas, and Nat ‘King’ Cole, and contemporary singers including Rene Marie, Carmen Souza, Jazzmeia Horn, and Nicolas Bearde. We’ll also dig out some overlooked gems from Teri Thornton, Dave’s True Story, Mark Winkler, Ben Sidran, and Bobby McFerrin.

Thursday, May 11

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Carla Bley and of composer Irving Berlin (including one of his compositions performed by May featured artist Red Garland and in a special about him in hour two of the show). On this date in 1956 Miles Davis went into the studio with his First Great Quintet (including Garland) for the first of two sessions that would result in four classic albums. We’ll hear selections from the three albums that included May 11th tracks. We’ll also hear the latest from pianists Lisa Hilton and Lafayette Harris, Jr. and from our Featured New Release of the Week – a tribute to Mary Lou Williams from vibes player Cecilia Smith.