Tito Puente centennial, Joe Henderson, Ella Fitzgerald, Jimmy Giuffre and Lionel Loueke

Monday, April 24

Night Train steps aside tonight for two specials to mark the birthday of jazz great Joe Henderson, one of the most significant tenor saxophonists to emerge in the 1960s. In hour one we’ll hear classic recordings he did under his own name and as a valued sideman during this decade. Then in hour two, we’ll hear recent versions of Henderson’s memorable works performed by some of today’s finest players.

Tuesday, April 25

Night Train marks birthdays of blues legend Albert King (featured artist this month on Crossroads for his centennial birthday), soulful saxophonist Willis ‘Gator’ Jackson, drummer Carl Allen, and the great vocalist Ella Fitzgerald (featured in a special in hour two). We’ll also hear more music from April featured artist Tito Puente, and the Featured New Release of the Week (the soul jazz Towner Galaher Organ Trio). Throughout the week we also remember pianist Ahmad Jamal with music from the Emerald City Nights releases that came out at the beginning of the year.

Wednesday, April 26

Music tonight from April featured artist Tito Puente, and the Featured New Release of the Week (the soul jazz Towner Galaher Organ Trio). Throughout the week we are also remembering pianist Ahmad Jamal and this time we’ll hear music from his very first album and one of his later classics done with steel drum master Othello Molineaux. Night Train also marks birthdays of West Coast saxophonist Teddy Edwards (including a track he did with Tom Waits) and cool jazz pioneer Jimmy Giuffre (featured in a special in hour two of the show). New music comes from Chicago singer Tammy McCann, and guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli.

Thursday, April 27

Night Train marks the birthdays of guitarist Lionel Loueke (with Herbie Hancock) and drummer Connie Kay of the Modern Jazz Quartet. We wrap up our April feature of music from Tito Puente (from his last album, Masterpiece, with Eddie Palmieri), our week-long tribute to Ahmad Jamal, and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Towner Galaher Organ Trio. There’s music from Clark Terry’s classic Serenade to a Bus Seat, recorded on this date in 1957, and in hour two, to wrap up our month-long Latin Jazz feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for a Latin Tinge piano special with Marcus Roberts, Chucho Valdes, and Danilo Pérez.