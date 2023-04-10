Tito Puente Centennial, Joey DeFrancesco, Latin jazz and Herbie Hancock

Monday, April 10

Night Train pays tribute to Joey DeFrancesco, on his birthday today. The acclaimed musician who almost single-handedly revived the organ in jazz, released over 30 albums under his own name and made scores of guest appearances. In hour one, we’ll hear DeFrancesco as a leader and as a guest with Poncho Sanchez, on a Grammy-winning album as part of the Christian McBride Big Band, in a tribute to John Coltrane with John McLaughlin and Elvin Jones, and with his dad “Papa” John DeFrancesco. Then in hour two, it’s a special featuring him in an interview and performance. Joey DeFrancesco passed away on August 25, 2022, at the age of 51.

Tuesday, April 11

In conjunction with the April Tito Puente Centennial feature, Night Train gives Latin jazz drummers some love. We’ll hear Puente (timbales master) along with a wide array of drummers and percussionists, including Patato, Mongo Santamaria, Poncho Sanchez, genius grant recipient Dafnis Prieto, Ray Baretto, Bobby Sanabria and more. We’ll also hear the latest from the Planet D Nonet (with a tribute to Ellington), drummers Richard Baratta and Joe Chambers, flutist Andrea Brachfeld, and (after a decade since his last release) saxophonist Jesse Davis.

Wednesday, April 12

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate the birthday tonight of the legendary Herbie Hancock. In hour one, we’ll explore a wide range of Hancock’s music – from his debut album as leader to work with Miles Davis, The Headhunters, and his albums in tribute to the new standards and Joni Mitchell. Then in hour two, in conjunction with our April Tito Puente/Latin Jazz feature, we have a special with Latin jazz covers of Herbie Hancock compositions by the likes of Conrad Herwig, Poncho Sanchez, Mongo Santamaría, and more.

Thursday, April 13

In conjunction with the April Tito Puente Centennial feature, Night Train highlights Latin Jazz tonight on the show. We’ll hear the standard “Cubano Chant,” music from Kenny Dorham’s classic album - Afro-Cuban, selections from Cuban jazz artists Alfredo Rodríguez, Ignacio Berroa, Paquito D’Rivera, and Harold López-Nussa, Brazilian trumpeter Claudio Roditi. Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, and more.