Tito Puente Centennial, Scott LaFaro with Bill Evans Trio, Hugh Masekela and Randy Weston

Monday, April 3

Night Train marks birthdays of soul jazz organist Jimmy McGriff, singer Tessa Souter, and bassist Scott LaFaro of the Bill Evans Trio (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We also highlight music from this week's Featured New Release of the Week from drummer Rich Thompson and our April featured artist Tito Puente with his Golden Latin Jazz All Stars.

Tuesday, April 4

Night Train marks birthdays of pianists Michel Camilo and Benny Green, and South African legend Hugh Masekela (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We'll also showcase the latest from Dorsey Malone Clark, Lauren Henderson and the Featured New Release of the Week from Rich Thompson. And there's a cover of a classic from April featured artist Tito Puente performed by the Conga Kings.

Wednesday, April 5

In conjunction with the April Tito Puente Centennial Birthday feature, Night Train steps aside for a two-hour Latin music special. In hour one, it's Santana, inspired by Tito Puente and hitting the charts with an early hit covering Puente's classic composition, "Oye Como Va". Carlos Santana speaks about playing music from the streets of Tijuana to the stage at Woodstock, launching his career in San Francisco, and his hopes for a global society explored on his Africa Speaks album.

Then in hour two, we'll hear from the late, great Tito Puente himself, who talks about the roots of tropical Latin jazz in Spanish Harlem and how he brought his instrument, the timbales, to the foreground by moving them from the back to the front of the stage. Also, in hour two, Steve Berlin and Cesar Rosas from Los Lobos, and Celia Cruz, who also worked with Puente, speaking about her musical beginnings in Cuba.

Thursday, April 6

Lots of birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train – producer Hal Wilner (with a tribute to Mingus), baritone saxophonist Gerry Mulligan (from an album with Monk), drummer Art Taylor (with a Randy Weston classic), guitarist John Pizzarelli (a preview of his new album out later this month), and pianists André Previn and Randy Weston (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus, more from this week's featured new release from Rich Thompson, and this month's featured artist Tito Puente (from his classic Night Beat album).