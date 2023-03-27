Wes Montgomery Centennial, jazz guitar, 3D jazz trio, jazz giants and World Piano Day

Monday, March 27

Night Train marks birthdays of vocalists Sarah Vaughan and Stacey Kent, and pianist Jackie Warren (pianist with the 3D Jazz Trio – featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll hear more from March featured artist Wes Montgomery and from a tribute to him by guitarist Randy Napoleon. We kick off the week’s Featured New Release, this time from Taj Mahal revisiting the glory days of swing at the Savoy Ballroom in Harlem. And new music this time comes from Bill Warfield, Chris Cortez, Libby York, and Jeremy Pelt.

Tuesday, March 28

Night Train highlights jazz legends and classic recordings tonight – including music from Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington, Bill Evans, John Coltrane (with Thelonious Monk and from A Love Supreme), tenor sax legend Coleman Hawkins, Erroll Garner’s classic Concert by the Sea, legendary bassist Ron Carter, and our March featured artist, Wes Montgomery, with the Montgomery Brothers - siblings Buddy and Monk.

Wednesday, March 29

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate World Piano Day. In hour one, we highlight new jazz piano releases from Fred Hersch, Lafayette Harris, Jr., Lisa Hilton, Ahmad Jamal, Enrico Pieranunzi, Eliane Elias, and Jivko Petrov. We’ll also hear March featured artist Wes Montgomery with pianist George Shearing. Then in hour two, it’s some classic jazz piano trio sounds, led by the likes of Teddy Wilson, McCoy Tyner, Kenny Barron, Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, and more.

Thursday, March 30

Throughout this month Night Train has been celebrating the centennial birthday of guitar legend Wes Montgomery. We wrap up with music from some of his contemporaries and heirs – including Pat Metheny, Pat Martino, Kenny Burrell, John Abercrombie, Al Di Meola, Steve Khan, and Larry Coryell with John Scofield and Joe Beck.