Wes Montgomery Centennial, Roy Haynes, Shirley Scott, Charles Lloyd and Tommy Flanagan

Monday, March 13

Night Train begins the week with birthday salutes to legendary drummer Roy Haynes and trumpeters Terence Blanchard and Blue Mitchell. We’ll hear guitarist Larry Coryell, also Jerry Gonzalez & The Fort Apache Band with covers of Wayne Shorter classics, and guitarist Ed Cherry from his new release with a classic track from March featured artist Wes Montgomery. Plus, new music from Joe Locke and Lafayette Harris, Jr., and from our featured new release of the week from veteran bassist and composer Buster Williams.

Tuesday, March 14

Night Train marks birthdays of drummer Akira Tana (with an album he produced and played on in tribute to our March featured artist Wes Montgomery), producer Quincy Jones, singers Mark Murphy and Vanessa Rubin, and soul jazz organist Shirley Scott (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus, new music from Buster Williams (our featured new release of the week), Diego Rivera, Planet D Nonet (with a tribute to Elllington), and the Mimi Fox Organ Trio (inspired by Wes Montgomery). We’ll also remember Wayne Shorter with a classic track from Weather Report.

Wednesday, March 15

Night Train marks the birthday of veteran saxophonist Charles Lloyd by showcasing his recent trio of trio recordings (with Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan, Gerald Clayton and Anthony Wilson, and Zakir Hussain and Julian Lage). Plus, music from March featured artist Wes Montgomery, our featured new release of the week from Buster Williams, and a classic composition from Wayne Shorter from a new release by trumpeter Josh Lawrence.

Thursday, March 16

A special edition of Night Train to celebrate the birthday of one of the great poets of the jazz piano, Tommy Flanagan. We’ll hear music from his early days in Detroit through his later acclaimed work as a leader, including a performance done in conjunction with receiving the Jazzpar Prize and one of his Grammy-nominated recordings. Flanagan also had a prolific early career as a sideman. We’ll hear him with Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, and in his most famous sideman role as pianist and musical director for Ella Fitzgerald. Hour two of the show will feature a special documenting Flanagan’s life and career.