Wes Montgomery centennial, Wayne Shorter tribute, International Women’s Day and Ornette Coleman

Monday, March 6

Today is the centennial birthday of March featured artist Wes Montgomery and Night Train celebrates with a special show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the first album he did as a leader, a Grammy-winning release, one of the classic sets he did with jazz organ great Jimmy Smith and another with vibes master Milt Jackson. Along with tributes and covers from Emily Remler, Larry Coryell, and Project G-5. Also, a new album from Leon Lee Dorsey, Russell Malone and Mike Clark. Plus, a special devoted to his life and music in hour two of the show.

Tuesday, March 7

Night Train pays tribute to one of the giants of jazz, saxophonist and composer, Wayne Shorter, who passed away last week. We’ll hear his groundbreaking work with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, the Miles Davis Quintet and Weather Report. Plus, music he did as a leader, and covers of some of his famous compositions. We’ll also hear a special devoted to him in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, March 8

To mark International Women’s Day, Night Train steps aside for a two-part special highlighting women singers in jazz today. The past decade has been a great one for lovers of jazz singing with exciting music coming from women singers. This two-hour special surveys 20 releases from 15 female vocalists performing songs from the Great American Songbook, contemporary pop, and their own compositions.

Thursday, March 9

On this date in 1958, Cannonball Adderley went into the studio to record the classic Something Else album. We kick off the show with one of the great tracks from that set. We also mark the birthdays of Zakir Hussain (on the recent Trio series with Charles Lloyd), and Ornette Coleman (with Prime Time and in a special about the birth of the avant-garde in the ‘60s). Plus, more from March featured artist Wes Montgomery and the latest from Ahmad Jamal and Bill Frisell.

