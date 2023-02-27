Dexter Gordon Centennial, Roseanna Vitro and 'Kind of Blue'

Monday, February 27

Today is the centennial birthday of February featured artist Dexter Gordon, and Night Train marks the occasion with a program devoted entirely to his music. We'll hear classic albums like Go! and The Panther!, a guest appearance with Herbie Hancock, music from his star turn in the film Round Midnight, covers of his songs from Ray Brown and Karrin Allyson, and a tribute to him from pianist Jessica Williams in hour one, and then a special in hour two that looks at his remarkable later comeback in the '70s.

Tuesday, February 28

Music tonight on the Night Train from February featured artist Dexter Gordon. Also, our Featured New Release of the Week (Brad Mehldau's solo piano Beatles set – Your Mother Should Know). Plus, birthday artists violinist Svend Asmussen, Latin jazz percussionist Willie Bobo (with Ike Quebec and Wes Montgomery – our March featured artist), and singer Roseanna Vitro (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, March 1

Night Train marks birthdays of Chopin (with a jazz reinterpretation of one of his compositions by saxophonist Scott Hamilton), guitarist Ralph Towner (including a preview of his new album, due out at the end of the month), and Brazilian bassist Nilson Matta (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We also kick off a month-long centennial birthday celebration for legendary guitarist Wes Montgomery and hear more from the Featured New Release of the Week (Brad Mehldau's solo piano Beatles set – Your Mother Should Know).

Thursday, March 2

On this date in 1959, Miles Davis went into the studio for the first of four sessions that would become the classic Kind of Blue. We'll hear one of the tracks recorded then. We've also got music from March featured artist Wes Montgomery, new music from bassist Ben Wolfe, trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis, and drummer Richard Baratta. And Night Train also marks birthdays of guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel, soul jazz saxophonist Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis, and drummer Clarence Penn (with Betty Carter in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two of the show).