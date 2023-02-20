Dexter Gordon Centennial, Nancy Wilson, Nina Simone, Buddy Tate and piano trios

Monday, February 20

Night Train kicks off the week with more music from February featured artist Dexter Gordon (from a comeback album from 1960 and on the last album he recorded for Blue Note until his return to the U.S. many years later) and from this week’s Featured New Release (from Leon Lee Dorsey, Mike Clark and Russell Malone). We also mark the birthdays of trumpeter Lew Soloff, soul jazz organist Charles Kynard, and singer Nancy Wilson (with music she did with Cannonball Adderley and George Shearing in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, February 21

Night Train marks what would have been Nina Simone’s 90th birthday with some classic tracks in hour one and a special about her in hour two of the show. There’s also music from February featured artist Dexter Gordon, and this week’s Featured New Release from Leon Lee Dorsey, Mike Clark, and Russell Malone.

Wednesday, February 22

Night Train marks the birthday of saxophonist Buddy Tate with music from a newly released concert performance, from his days with the Count Basie Orchestra, and as part of a Texas Tenors special in hour two of the show. Plus, more music from February featured artist Dexter Gordon (from the Round Midnight soundtrack and one of his last releases, American Classic), and this week’s Featured New Release from Leon Lee Dorsey, Mike Clark, and Russell Malone.

Thursday, February 23

Night Train highlights piano trios– including classic lineups headed up by Bill Evans, Erroll Garner, Nat King Cole, and Red Garland – and contemporary trios led by Alan Broadbent, Bruce Barth, Mike LeDonne, Mulgrew Miller, George Cables, Monty Alexander, and more.